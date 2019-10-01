Flying Colors Release 'The Loss Inside' Video

Flying Colors have released a music video for their song "The Loss Inside". The track comes from the supergroup's forthcoming album "Third Degree", which will hit stores on October 4th.

Singer Casey McPherson had this to say about the song, "We all go through loss, and the grieving process often comes in waves, I love how musically and lyrically this song represents that process for me."



Mike Portnoy had this to say about the group, "Our mission statement when we came together is still the same now. It's the same five guys with extremely different musical personalities and backgrounds coming together into a giant melting pot where it all comes out on the other end with music that's accessible, melodic, deep, and colorful.

"That's always been the goal of this band, and so far, I think we're three for three." Watch the video here.





