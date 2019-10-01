Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth says that the band is "finished" in a new interview he gave to promote his upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

Asked if he was "bummed out" that he couldn't tour with the band this past summer - as he had hinted would happen - Roth tells WRIF Detroit's Meltdown: "That's been canceled a number of times, and I think Van Halen's finished and this is the next phase. I've inherited the band de facto - whatever that means. I think it means if you inherit it, carry this proudly.

"Van Halen isn't gonna be coming back in the fashion that you know. And that being said, Eddie's got his own story to tell...not mine to tell it."

Roth's latest remarks come on the heels of comments he made earlier this month about the band's status, telling KSLX Phoenix, AZ: "I'm the face of Van Halen from this point on, most likely. I'm not sure what's happening with Ed, but he's probably not gonna answer the bell this time. And it's not my place to guess. But we've been in touch. The fellows who I'm working with in terms of my road crew and the amps come from Van Halen."

When asked if he was implying that the guitar icon has been dealing with some health issues, the singer added: "I hear all the same rumors that you do and it's not my place to guess." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans

Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show

David Lee Roth Says Residency Will Not Be Van Halen

David Lee Roth Couldn't Wait For Van Halen

Van Halen Box Set Coming In November

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance

More Van Halen News

Van Halen Music and More



