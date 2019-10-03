Guns N' Roses' Slash Inspires Myles Kennedy

Slash solo band frontman Myles Kennedy has sung the praises of the Guns N' Roses legend, with the singer saying that he is inspired by the iconic guitarist's work ethic.

Kennedy recently sat down with the New York Post to discuss Alter Bride's forthcoming album "Walk The Sky" and the conversation turned to his other gig with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators .

Myles had this to say about his famous bandmate, "I think one of the things that's rubbed off on me with Slash is his work ethic. It's pretty intense. He's just relentless, and I think seeing that is inspiring, especially that he's had the amount of success that he's had, he doesn't have to do that.

He can kind of just rest on his laurels and be like, 'Okay, I've done this, I'm good, and I don't have to work this hard anymore.' "It almost feels as the years go on he wants to work harder and harder and harder. I don't know where it comes from. I think it's just for the love of the game."





