Fire From The Gods Stream New Song 'Make You Feel It'

Fire From The Gods have released a lyric video for their new track "Make You Feel It". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "American Sun," which is set to hit stores on November 1st.

Frontman AJ Channer had this to say about the album, "With this record, what we're trying to drive home is that our differences and where we are from doesn't need to define who we are moving forward.

"Like [2016's] Narrative, ?I'm telling the story from my perspective, but it's a story that people from all walks of life can relate to in the sense that we all face the same challenges... and the only way to conquer them is if we face them together." Check out the new song here.

Fans can also catch the band on the road this fall with Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace and Bad Wolves. See the dates below:

11/1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock

11/2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock

11/5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

11/7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

11/9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

11/10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Arena

11/12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena

11/13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

11/15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

11/16 - FT. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena

11/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

11/20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

11/22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

11/23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena

11/26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

11/27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

11/29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

11/30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

12/02 - Norfolk, VA - Ted Constant Convocation Center

12/3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

12/5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center

12/6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

12/8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

12/9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

12/11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

12/12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

12/14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

12/15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center





