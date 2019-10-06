Fire From The Gods Stream New Song 'Make You Feel It'
Fire From The Gods have released a lyric video for their new track "Make You Feel It". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "American Sun," which is set to hit stores on November 1st.
Frontman AJ Channer had this to say about the album, "With this record, what we're trying to drive home is that our differences and where we are from doesn't need to define who we are moving forward.
"Like [2016's] Narrative, ?I'm telling the story from my perspective, but it's a story that people from all walks of life can relate to in the sense that we all face the same challenges... and the only way to conquer them is if we face them together." Check out the new song here.
Fans can also catch the band on the road this fall with Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace and Bad Wolves. See the dates below:
11/1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock
11/2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock
11/5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
11/7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
11/9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
11/10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Arena
11/12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena
11/13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
11/15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
11/16 - FT. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena
11/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
11/20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
11/22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
11/23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena
11/26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
11/27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
11/29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
12/02 - Norfolk, VA - Ted Constant Convocation Center
12/3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
12/5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Center
12/6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
12/8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
12/9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
12/12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena
12/14 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
12/15 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
