Fire From The Gods Announce Soul Revolution Deluxe - The Collabs

(SRO) Fire From The Gods today (March 15) announce the release of a digital deluxe version of their acclaimed 2022 album SOUL REVOLUTION via Better Noise Music. Due May 31, Soul Revolution Deluxe - The Collabs version will include five new tracks: a cover of Rage Against The Machine's "Guerilla Radio" and four refreshed fan-favorite tracks with featured guests including Nate Vickers, Corey Glover of Living Colour, Yung Mo$h, and Jayden Panesso of Sylar.

"As we close one chapter and open another, we wanted to remind the world that Revolution starts in the heart, mind, and soul," says vocalist AJ Channer. "Shout out Nate, YUNG MO$H and Jayden. I'm proud to call these youts my brothers. Proud of them all. Peace."

FIRE FROM THE GODS are excited to share one of the new bonus tracks with the eponymous song "Soul Revolution" featuring trap metal / hip-hop artist Yung Mo$h. The track was produced by FIRE FROM THE GODS drummer Richard Wicander, with mastering completed by Howie Weinberg (U2, Smashing Pumpkins) and Will Borza (Papa Roach, Deftones). "Soul Revolution (feat. Yung Mo$h)" sums up the band's compelling message that we are responsible for a change and on the brink of a revolution, one which begins in the soul. It's a battle cry which listeners from all walks of life can relate to as we work together to overcome soul-sucking technology, divisive politics, and environmental destruction.

SOUL REVOLUTION DELUXE - THE COLLABS Track Listing:

1. Soul Revolution (feat. Yung Mo$h)

2. SOS (feat. Nate Vickers)

3. Thousand Lifetimes (feat. Corey Glover of Living Colour)

4. Double Edged Sword (feat. Jayden Panesso of Sylar)

5. I N I

6. Be Free

7. The Message

8. World So Cold

9. Rapture (Fool Dem)

10. Collapse

11. 8 Billion Rats

12. Love Is Dangerous

13. Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against The Machine cover)

