Fire From The Gods Unplug For 'Be Free' To Celebrate EP Release

(SRO) Austin, TX-based rock group Fire From The Gods have today (May 19) released a new EP, Soul Revolution: Acoustic Vibes, via Better Noise Music consisting of four newly recorded acoustic singles taken from their critically acclaimed recent 2022 album Soul Revolution.



Fire From The Gods have also shared a heartfelt music video for the acoustic version of "Be Free" available today across all digital platforms. The video features a split screen with one side showing footage of the band recording the acoustic track in the studio, while the other side features a compilation of videos and photos submitted by fans including footage of meet & greet experiences, live concert clips and fans lip-synching to the song emblazoned with the band's merch. Self-directed and edited by frontman AJ Channer, the music video for "Be Free (Acoustic)" can be found streaming below.



"People often ask 'who are your fans? What type of artist do you want to be?' and I can never answer that question because honestly I don't know," shares Channer. "I've been to so many places and interacted with so many different people. That has had a profound effect on me. I am 100% sure that I only want to spread a message of inner strength and unity, and this song is that message. I've directed quite a few music videos but only one for FFTG. I knew I had to do this one because I wanted to give our fans a real shout out from a real place. I didn't add any of the bells and whistles. We made them look like home movies because home is where the heart is and FFTG is about that. Having heart. Life is rough. Life is beautiful. There are good times and there are bad times, but no matter what you're going through just breathe and be free."

Channer went on to discuss the meaning of "Be Free," stating: "If I had to pick one song from 'Soul Revolution' that fully embodied where my mental state was while writing this record, it would be "Be Free. Why? Because our music is essentially about freedom. Life is a struggle--I know about that struggle, and I know our fans do too. We love our fans because they are real people. They love this band because we're real people. I'm honest and not afraid to talk about that everyday bullsh*t. I know, and they know, what it is to have your back pushed against the wall. No matter what you're up against, sometimes you gotta let it go and just be free."

