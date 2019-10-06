Singled Out: The Jellybricks' Run Away

The Jellybricks just released a music video for their new single "Run Away" from their brand new album "Some Kind Of Lucky" and we asked Bryce Connor [guitar, vocals] to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We began recording "Run Away" with two very talented engineers, and great friends of ours, Pete Drivere and Frank Silver at Ampreon Recorder in Youngstown, OH. It's a fantastic room, where five of the album tracks were recorded and where we made the previous album, Youngstown Tune-Up, a few years prior. From there, it traveled home with us to Garrick's basement for some additional vocal overdubs, bass, and keyboards. Then, we took it down to Obscura Sound in Baltimore, MD to work with another great friend and talented engineer/producer, Scott Ensign. Scott really turned it up a notch and maximized the vibe. Finally, as if our luck couldn't get any better, it found its way into the ridiculously skillful hands (and ears) of Geoff Sanoff at Renegade Nation NYC for the final mix. His tonal tweaks sealed the deal, and the track now seems to sit quite nicely atop side B in its own unique space.

Sonically, I think this song greatly benefited from all the jumping around to different rooms and from all the collaborative production efforts of the aforementioned engineers. We were extremely fortunate to work in three top-notch studios, with so many great musical minds at the helm. We cannot thank Frank, Pete, Scott, Geoff-and ultimately Stevie Van Zandt - enough.

Lyrically, 'Run Away' is basically a whimsical take on dropping everything in your mundane life and running off with that certain someone, however unlikely that scenario may in fact be in the real world. The song started with a random guitar part recorded as a voice memo on my phone. I mapped out the chords, refined the main guitar riff, and built the story around it from there. (Voice Memos and Notes have been of the utmost importance in my song-writing process for many years now.) Once the band got ahold of it, we worked out the live rendition, adjusted and refined accordingly, and away we went.

Visually, the video fell in line rather quickly. We all threw out some different ideas and ultimately agreed upon a manageable concept. From there, Garrick put on his director's hat and we made it happen. After shooting multiple pieces in various locations for a few days, it all came together with the help of a really cool 360 camera and the editing expertise of Melanie Wagner. Flying by the seat of our pants tends to be the norm for this band, and this video translates that perfectly in to what "Run Away" looks like and sounds like. We're beyond pleased with the result and we hope the audience will agree. It's been a rock and roll roller coaster, for sure.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





