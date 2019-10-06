.

The Beatles Make Chart History

Bruce Henne | 10-06-2019

Beatles

(hennemusic) The Beatles' iconic "Abbey Road" album has made UK chart history as it returns to the top of the charts with a series of 50th anniversary reissues.

The feat of returning to No. 1 after a record-breaking 49 years and 252 days has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Record for the longest time for an album to do so in the country, as "Abbey Road" regains top spot for the first time since its initial 17-week run ended on January 31, 1970.

This new milestone extends The Beatles' own record, previously held by "Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band", which topped the charts in June 2017 after a gap of 49 years, 125 days.

"It's hard to believe that Abbey Road still holds up after all these years," says Paul McCartney. "But then again, it's a bloody cool album."

The "Abbey Road" reissue delivers a 2019 mix of the full original record by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, as well as a variety of session recordings and demos, most of which were previously-unreleased. Watch the trailer here.

The Beatles Make Chart History

