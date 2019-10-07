Van Halen Dealing With Health Issues Says Friend

Van Halen have been on hiatus due to health issues and not because of band drama, Eddie and Alex Van Halen's friend Steve Lukather of Toto said in a recent interview.

This past week was the 4th anniversary of the last performance given by Van Halen. There has been speculation that Eddie may be having some heath issues and Lukather was asked about the rumors during a interview .

He responded, "I love Ed and Alex, they've been friends of mine for 40 years. I'm still friends with Mike. I love all those guys. I'm Switzerland, man. I don't get in the middle of all that.

"I look you right in the eye and say, listen, I've been in contact with Ed. We text all the time. I really can't say much, man. I don't wanna say anything.

"Everybody wants Van Halen back, nobody more than me, 'cause I still think they're one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time. Eddie changed the planet.

"Him and Alex are sitting there laying back and they're waiting to see what happens next. I think they're on a hiatus. There's been some health issues that they're dealing with and stuff like that. We're older guys now, and to go on the road, and stuff like that, it requires a lot of extra effort in terms of as a human being.

"All I'm gonna say is I don't think there's any drama issues that are keeping them from working right now. I'm not the guy to say anything. I love those brothers so much and we've always had a great relationship. I'm a big fan and also adore them as human beings."





