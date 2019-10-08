The Beatles' Abbey Road Returns To US Top 10 After Five Decades

(hennemusic) The Beatles' "Abbey Road" has returned to the US Top 10 for the first time in five decades. According to Billboard, a series of 50th anniversary reissues has pushed the project from No. 71 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after selling 81,000 equivalent album units and earning an 803% increase over the previous sales window.

"Abbey Road" spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in late 1969 and early 1970, and last appeared in the US Top 10 on April 25, 1970.

The 2019 reissues deliver a new mix of the full original record by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell alongside 23 session recordings and demos, most of which have not been previously available. Read more and watch the new video for "Here Comes The Sun" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





