Paul McCartney Announce Special Double A-Side Release

K. Wiggins | 10-09-2019

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney has an announcement that he will be releasing two never-before-heard tracks digitally and as a special Record Store Day vinyl exclusive.

The tracks are entitled "Home Tonight" and "In A Hurry" that were recording during the sessions for his latest chart topping album "Egypt Station" and will be released to digital music retailers on November 22nd.

The Record Store vinyl double A-side 7-inch picture disc will be released as part of the annual Black Friday event on November 29th and will artwork based upon the parlor game exquisite corpse along with a lyric insert.


