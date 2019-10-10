Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to postpone a European tour for a second time as he continues to recover from injuries and surgeries over the past year.

The 2020 series - with guests Judas Priest - was initially rescheduled to begin on January 31 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and run to mid-March, with North American shows to follow starting in late May.

"I'm here to give you an update on my condition," says Ozzy in a new video. "As you probably know, or you may not know, at the beginning of this year, I had a bad fall. I screwed all the vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery. I've got a lot more nuts and bolts in my neck now than in my car. I'm not dying, I am recovering - it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a bed all day. I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again. But you're just gonna have to be a little bit more patient.

"I'm postponing the European tour because I'm not ready. I'm not retiring - I've still got gigs to do - but when I do come back on an American tour, I wanna be one hundred percent ready to come out and knock your socks off. And also, there's a new album on the way.

"Thank you to my band and my crew and Live Nation, and most of all, Judas Priest. I just wanna say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience and your loyalty. I love you. Now, will you f**k off and let me get better."

Osbourne - who recently appeared on the new Post Malone single, "Take What You Want" and confirmed the completion of a new studio record of his own - will release a solo career-spanning, limited edition vinyl box set, "See You On The Other Side", on November 29. Watch the video message from Ozzy here.

