Ozzy Osbourne Having Hard Time With Tour Postponement

Sharon Osbourne says that her husband Ozzy was brought to tears because he has been unable to tour for health reasons and says that he misses his life.

Ozzy shared a video message last week breaking the bad news to fans in Europe that he has been forced to once again postpone a tour that would also feature Judas Priest.

Sharon spoke about the video during last Thursday's (October 10th) episode of The Talk. She said, "We were watching something the other day of a band that was on the road.

"It was a documentary, I don't even know who the band was , and it showed them all traveling on the tour bus. And he said, 'Turn it off. I can't watch it.'

"He had tears in his eyes, and he's, like, 'I miss my life so much.' And he just can't wait to get the okay from the doctor to let him go. He just wants to go out and fly. That's what he does." Watch the video clip below:





