.

Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim

William Lee | 10-16-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

A doctor has spoken out about claims made by guitar legend Eddie Van Halen that the use of metal guitar picks may have been a cause of his cancer.

Eddie was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and in 2015 he shared the following with Billboard, "I used metal picks they're brass and copper which I always held in my mouth, in the exact place where I got the tongue cancer. Plus, I basically live in a recording studio that's filled with electromagnetic energy. So that's one theory."

Last week, TMZ published a report based on anonymous sources that Eddie has been flying to Germany for throat cancer treatment and they mentioned the metal pick idea in their story.

Insider.com reached out to Dr. Tom Micklewright to get his thoughts on the probability that the metal guitar picks could have caused Eddie's cancer and he told the publication, "Copper coils have been used as contraception in the human body for many years without evidence in increased cancer risk.

"In contrast, numerous chemicals contained within cigarettes have been conclusively proven to significantly increase cancer risk, and the more likely cause of his throat cancer."


Related Stories


Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim

Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Being Treated For Throat Cancer

Eddie Was Troubled On Van Halen Reunion Tour Says Sammy

Sammy Hagar Reflects On End With Van Halen

Van Halen Dealing With Health Issues Says Friend

Van Halen's David Lee Roth On Changes In Rock

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans

Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show

More Van Halen News

Van Halen Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim- Metallica Add Screenings Of S&M2 Concert Film- Beatles Announce Vinyl Box Set- KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Rob Halford In-Store Event And More

RockPile: Gary Wilson- Ape Shifter- J.D. Jackson

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Classic Bluegrass Show Highlights Closing Day

Live: Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Rock 'n' Roll Dream Tour

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

advertisement


Latest News
Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim

Metallica Add Screenings Of S&M2 Concert Film

The Beatles Announce Vinyl Box Set

Yes Should Have Ended With Chris Squire's Death Says Wakeman

Blake Shelton Announces Friends and Heroes Tour

KISS Surprised Over Emotional Reaction To Farewell Tour

Molly Hatchet Announce Battleground Album, Tour With New Singer

The Kinks Share Video Preview For Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.