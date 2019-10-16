.

The Beatles Announce Vinyl Box Set

Bruce Henne | 10-16-2019

Beatles

(hennemusic) The Beatles will release a new vinyl box set, "The Singles Collection", on November 22nd. From 1962 to 1970, The Beatles released 22 UK singles; of those 44 A and B-side tracks, 29 were not included on the group's British albums at that time.

These singles, plus an exclusive new double A-side single for the mid-1990s-issued tracks "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love," are newly cut for vinyl from their original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios for a new limited edition package.

"The Beatles: The Singles Collection" presents 46 tracks on 23 180-gram seven-inch vinyl singles in faithfully reproduced international picture sleeves - from the band's star-making 1962 debut single, "Love Me Do" with its B-side "P.S. I Love You", to their 1970 finale of "Let It Be" / "You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)"

The records are accompanied by a 40-page booklet with photos, ephemera, and detailed essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett. See the tracklist and video trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


The Beatles Announce Vinyl Box Set

