Aerosmith's Deuces Are Wild Residency Tops $31 Million

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" residency in Las Vegas has topped the $31 million mark, according to a new report by Billboard.

The Boston band's series at the Park Theater at Park MGM has sold 151,837 tickets to deliver gross revenue of $31.1 million since its opening in April; with an average of $1.002 million per show, Aerosmith are helping set a new seven-figure standard in Las Vegas alongside 2019 residencies by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

Aerosmith currently sit at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Tours chart as the group's run of six shows from September 21 to October 6 grossed $6.5 million and sold 29,805 tickets.

The latest figures give Aerosmith a total touring gross of $510.4 million to earn them the status as the 10th rock band in Billboard Boxscore history to cross the half-billion dollar threshold, joining Bon Jovi, Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, Eagles, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, The Rolling Stones and U2. Read more and watch the official video highlights montage from opening night here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Aerosmith To Receive MusiCares Person Of The Year Award

Aerosmith Cancel Residency Show After Steven Tyler Loses His Voice

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Residency Into Next Year

Joe Perry Explains Aerosmith's Approach To Residency Show

Sons Of Apollo Share Unreleased Cover Of Aerosmith Classic

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Pump' Anniversary

Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage

Aerosmith Look Ahead To 50th Anniversary in 2020

More Aerosmith News



