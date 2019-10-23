Van Halen Release Box Set Video

(hennemusic) Van Halen are streaming a video preview of the November 1st release of a brand new box set entitled "The Japanese Singles 1978-1984."

The package collects all 13 7" vinyl singles issued in Japan during the band's original era, from the group's 1978 self-titled debut to their sixth album, "1984."

The original album version of each song is featured in this set except for "Hot For Teacher" - which has a unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan - along with the single edit versions of "(Oh) Pretty Woman" and "I'll Wait."

Each replica single features the original sleeve artwork and comes housed in a cigarette-style box. Two versions of the box set will be available, including a black vinyl version and a limited edition version of 750 copies on red vinyl. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





