.

Van Halen Release Box Set Video

Bruce Henne | 10-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van Halen

(hennemusic) Van Halen are streaming a video preview of the November 1st release of a brand new box set entitled "The Japanese Singles 1978-1984."

The package collects all 13 7" vinyl singles issued in Japan during the band's original era, from the group's 1978 self-titled debut to their sixth album, "1984."

The original album version of each song is featured in this set except for "Hot For Teacher" - which has a unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan - along with the single edit versions of "(Oh) Pretty Woman" and "I'll Wait."

Each replica single features the original sleeve artwork and comes housed in a cigarette-style box. Two versions of the box set will be available, including a black vinyl version and a limited edition version of 750 copies on red vinyl. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Van Halen Release Box Set Video

Sammy Explains Why Van Halen and Van Hagar Were Different

Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim

Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Being Treated For Throat Cancer

Eddie Was Troubled On Van Halen Reunion Tour Says Sammy

Sammy Hagar Reflects On End With Van Halen

Van Halen Dealing With Health Issues Says Friend

Van Halen's David Lee Roth On Changes In Rock

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion- The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour- Van Halen Release Box Set Video- Queen Legend Fires Back At Critics- more


Reviews
RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

Road Trip: Silver Dollar City's Pumpkin Nights

Road Trip: The National Churchill Museum in Fulton, MO

RockPile: Gary Wilson- Ape Shifter- J.D. Jackson

advertisement


Latest News
K.K. Downing Hoping For Judas Priest Rock Hall Reunion

The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour

Van Halen Release Box Set Video

Queen Legend Fires Back At Bohemian Rhapsody Critics

Def Leppard Frontman On Rock Hall Class Of 2020

KISS Still Getting Used To Idea Of Farewell Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Release 'Chemical' Video

Bruce Springsteen's Jimmy Kimmel Appearance Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.