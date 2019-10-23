Dave Grohl, Steven Adler, Geezer Butler Bowling For Ronnie

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, and original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler will be part of Eddie Trunk's team at this year's Bowl For Ronnie event.

The special annual charity event will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund and is set to take place on November 7th at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, CA.

Trunk's team last year won the tournament and featured Whitesnake's Doug Aldrich, Jack Black, Butler and Tom Morello along with winning eBay bidder Steve Prziborowski.

His team this year will include Butler returning along with Grohl, Adler, Sebastian Bach's Brent Woods and the winning bidder of this year's eBay auction (see it here).

The special event is also expected to include Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, I Am Morbid),Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill), Phil Buckman (Fuel, Petty Cash), Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Jason Cornwell and Jimmy Burkard of Westbound, Jeff Dewbray, Logan Nikolic, and Patrick Stone of Budderside, Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint, DC4), Matt and Shawn Duncan of DC4, Fred Coury (Cinderella), Art Cruz (Lamb of God),Bjorn Englen (Dio), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Damon Fox (The Cult), Craig Goldy and Scott Warren of Dio, Rita Haney, Sonia Harley, Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Frank Kramer (KLOS), Dave "Chili" Moreno (Westbound, Puddle of Mudd), Todd Morse (Offspring, Petty Cash), Ronny Munroe (TSO, Metal Church), Sadie Nardini (Sadie and the Tribe), Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Rowan Robertson (Dio, DC4), Gonzo and Phil Sandoval (Armored Saint), Rudy Sarzo (Dio, Quiet Riot), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Ernie Snair (The Loveless), Steve Smyth (One Machine, Testament), Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), Chas West (Westbound, Bonham), Roy Z (Westbound, Halford) and actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy), Al Coronel (The Last Ship) and James St. Vincent (Being, The Depths).





