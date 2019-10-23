Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert
Eddie Van Halen has been the subject of speculation about his health after TMZ published some reports, but the legendary guitarist seemed healthy enough to attend a Tool concert this week and have a humorous encounter with one of their fans.
Eddie's son Wolfgang shared on social media how a Tool fan asked Eddie to take a photo of the fan standing in the venue with the stage in the background.
Wolfgang also included a photo of his dad snapping the photo for the unsuspecting fan. The younger Van Halen wrote, "A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the #Tool show last night." See the post below:
Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert
Van Halen Release Box Set Video
Sammy Explains Why Van Halen and Van Hagar Were Different
Doctor Refutes Eddie Van Halen Cancer Claim
Eddie Van Halen Reportedly Being Treated For Throat Cancer
Eddie Was Troubled On Van Halen Reunion Tour Says Sammy
Sammy Hagar Reflects On End With Van Halen
Van Halen Dealing With Health Issues Says Friend
Van Halen's David Lee Roth On Changes In Rock
Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth