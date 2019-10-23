Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Eddie Van Halen has been the subject of speculation about his health after TMZ published some reports, but the legendary guitarist seemed healthy enough to attend a Tool concert this week and have a humorous encounter with one of their fans.

Eddie's son Wolfgang shared on social media how a Tool fan asked Eddie to take a photo of the fan standing in the venue with the stage in the background.

Wolfgang also included a photo of his dad snapping the photo for the unsuspecting fan. The younger Van Halen wrote, "A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the #Tool show last night." See the post below:





