Eddie Van Halen Has Funny Encounter At Tool Concert

Michael Angulia | 10-23-2019

Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen has been the subject of speculation about his health after TMZ published some reports, but the legendary guitarist seemed healthy enough to attend a Tool concert this week and have a humorous encounter with one of their fans.

Eddie's son Wolfgang shared on social media how a Tool fan asked Eddie to take a photo of the fan standing in the venue with the stage in the background.

Wolfgang also included a photo of his dad snapping the photo for the unsuspecting fan. The younger Van Halen wrote, "A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the #Tool show last night." See the post below:


