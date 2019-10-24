Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Does Not Include Zakk Wylde

Zakk Wylde has revealed that he did not take part in the record of Ozzy Osbourne's new album, that the former Black Sabbath frontman recorded with Post Malone producer Andrew Watt.

Ozzy recently shared that he made a new album with Watt after he worked with the producer on Post Malone's song "Take What You Want." Osbourne's longtime guitarist was asked about the record during an appearance on The Cassius Morris Show.

Zakk said, "No, no, we didn't do anything on that. Ozz, he just jammed with some friends that he knows. He was just, like, 'Hey, Zakk, I ended up tracking some of the stuff,' or whatever, and I was, like, 'Oh, great, Ozz.'

"That Post Malone thing, I heard was awesome. Post came down to a Black Label show about maybe, I don't know, almost half a year ago or something like that, before the Ozzy thing. But he just came down and he was, like, 'Hey, Zakk, what's happening?' A really cool guy and everything like that.

"When I heard the track, Ozzy sounds great on it, man. But no, I didn't have nothing to do with the stuff that Ozz just recorded."

Zakk did not appear disappointed not taking part in Ozzy's new album. He said, The whole thing is we could always get together and record another thing. So it's all good, man." Watch the interview below:





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Having Hard Time With Tour Postponement

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Tour Postponement

Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

Sharon Osbourne Slams Ozzy Near Death Reports

Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne Gig Would Have Killed Schenker

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Early Next Year

Ozzy Osbourne Guest Stars On New Post Malone Song

More Ozzy Osbourne News



