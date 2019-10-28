Ozzy Osbourne's Health Status Addressed By Zakk Wylde

Zakk Wylde discussed Ozzy Osbourne's current health condition as the Black Sabbath legend recovers from an injury that caused him to postpone dates for his No More Tours 2 trek.

The guitarist appeared on The Cassius Morris Show and had this to say about how Osbourne is doing, "I just saw Ozzy the other day. He was at my daughter's wedding. He's still doing his rehab and he's doing everything like that. Obviously, we were gonna do these shows right now, but the doctor was, like, 'Nah, you're not ready to get out there and do it.'

"It's no different than playing sports. If you're not ready to pitch, there's no sense in jeopardizing you making the injury even worse, you know what I mean?, until you're good to go.

"Then I'll stick you back out on the mound. I don't think it's gonna hurt the fact that no one's gonna show up when he decides that he's ready to go. It's just, like, 'Ozz, don't worry about it. When you're good and ready, then we'll go and do it, and then everybody will still be there.'" Check out the full interview below:





