Ozzy Osbourne Has Pondered Doing Las Vegas Residency

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon revealed that they have thought about doing a Las Vegas residency and also assured fans that the metal legend plans to return to the road and resume his postponed No More Tours 2 trek.

Sharon Osbourne was asked during a SiriusXM interview if Ozzy has considered doing a Las Vegas residency show and she replied, "Yeah, we have, we absolutely have. We've definitely thought about it, yeah, It's amazing.

She went on to praise the Park Theater at Park MGM, saying "that venue is tremendous. And the people they have playing there. It's a tremendous theater. And the sound system in there and the things you can do with your production. It's fantastic."

In the meantime, Sharon also assured fans that Ozzy will complete his postponed No More Tours 2 dates. She said, "He has another year and a half to do, and these kids have held on to their tickets for over a year. And he's gonna go back and he's gonna fulfill that commitment, he's gonna play those shows."

She then reiterated what Ozzy has stated several times about the tour, that it is not a farewell trek but rather his last major tour. She said, "And he's not totally retiring, but the touring, he won't do any more touring." Check out the interview clip below:





