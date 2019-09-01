Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview his favorite and least favorite albums from his solo career and explained why "The Ultimate Sin" ended up on the bottom.

The former Black Sabbath frontman is torn between his first two album, made with the late Randy Rhoads, "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman", as his favorite but he definitely believes that his 1986 effort "The Ultimate Sin" was his worse and he blames it on the production and says he would love to remix it to get it right.

The record included his big hit "Shot In The Dark", which was a staple on MTV at the time, and the effort went double platinum in the U.S. but Ozzy is not a big fan of how it came out.

"Ron Nevison didn't really do a great production job," Ozzy told Rolling Stone in an interview to promote his new box set. "The songs weren't bad; they were just put down weird.

"Everything felt and sounded the f***ing same. There was no imagination. If there was ever an album I'd like to remix and do better, it would be 'The Ultimate Sin'."





Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

Ozzy Osbourne 'Absolutely In Agony' From Injury

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic

Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article



