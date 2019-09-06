.

Ozzy Osbourne Guest Stars On New Post Malone Song

09-06-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

(hennemusic) Rapper Post Malone is streaming audio of the track "Take What You Want", featuring guest appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, from his newly-released album "Hollywood's Bleeding."

The project - which features contributions from Kanye West, Young Thug, Swae Lee, SZA and more - marks the follow-up to Malone's 2018 smash, "Beerbongs & Bentleys", which topped the US charts and went on to sell more than 3 million copies in the country while simultaneously breaking streaming records upon its release.

Malone has been actively supporting rockers since his arrival on the scene, including performances with Aerosmith at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Osbourne continues to recover from a series of illnesses, injuries and surgeries that sidelined his 2019 live schedule earlier this year, with plans to resume his "No More Tours 2" farewell tour next January. Listen to the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne Guest Stars On New Post Malone Song

Ozzy Osbourne Would Love To Fix Classic Hit Album

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life

Ozzy Osbourne Releasing Massive Box Set

Ozzy Osbourne 'Absolutely In Agony' From Injury

Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Make Deal For Biopic

Original Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate Reacts To Sharon Attack

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date- Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'Always There'- Ozzy Osbourne Guest Stars On New Post Malone Song- David Bowie- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'Always There'

Ozzy Osbourne Guest Stars On New Post Malone Song

David Bowie Camp Streaming Title Song From New Box Set

Steve Hackett Releases Video From Genesis Revisited Package

KISS Forced To Postpone Farewell Tour Date

Metallica Share Video Of Rarity Performance From Vienna

Freddie Mercury Animated Video Released From New Box Set

Singled Out: Lisa Bell's Inspiration



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.