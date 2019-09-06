Ozzy Osbourne Guest Stars On New Post Malone Song

(hennemusic) Rapper Post Malone is streaming audio of the track "Take What You Want", featuring guest appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott, from his newly-released album "Hollywood's Bleeding."

The project - which features contributions from Kanye West, Young Thug, Swae Lee, SZA and more - marks the follow-up to Malone's 2018 smash, "Beerbongs & Bentleys", which topped the US charts and went on to sell more than 3 million copies in the country while simultaneously breaking streaming records upon its release.

Malone has been actively supporting rockers since his arrival on the scene, including performances with Aerosmith at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Osbourne continues to recover from a series of illnesses, injuries and surgeries that sidelined his 2019 live schedule earlier this year, with plans to resume his "No More Tours 2" farewell tour next January. Listen to the new song here.

