Lou Gramm Says More Foreigner Reunion Jams Planned

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm says in a new interview that there are plans to once again perform with the band during some concerts this fall.

The current lineup of the group is lead by cofounder Mick Jones and last November they were joined during their Double Vision: Then And Now show by Gramm, and other previous members Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Rick Wills and Ian McDonald.

Gramm was asked about the shows last fall and he revealed that he was a little worried that other original members might have difficulty at the show since some of them had stopped playing since leaving the group.

Lou said, "When the talk of the reunion was brought up and everybody was excited about it, I was worried that if we played live, their deficiencies would show.

"But we had about three or four months from the time we decided to play till the time we actually played, and the guys who hadn't played dug up their equipment and started practicing.

"And I think that first show as a reunion, they sounded better than they ever did when the band was together. So, you never know. I think we did four or five shows together, and I think we're supposed to do the same again starting in October."

The vocalist also discussed his thoughts about Mick continuing the band with different musicians. He said, "I'm very, very proud of the music. Mick and I, right off the bat, were a very potent and creative writing team. And that didn't stop for years and years. And I understand that when we stopped performing together that he still had the itch to keep a band going. So [Mick] started the current version of Foreigner. And I understand that. I can't say I'm thrilled with it, but I understand it.

"So, by having the original band onstage with the current band gives the audience, There's a large portion of the audiences, I think, that may have never heard the original band, 'cause it's been a while.

"By the response that the original band has received at the live shows, I was kind of stunned when we finished our last song, and the applause was thunderous and people got out of their seats. I did not expect that."





Related Stories

Classic Rock Icons Lineup For New TV Series Mixtape

Foreigner Announce Las Vegas Residency

Foreigner Legend Lou Gramm Talks New Songs

Foreigner Release Trailer For Reunion Concert Film

Foreigner Classic Performance Being Released As Live Album

Foreigner May Never Release Another Album Of New Songs

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

More Foreigner News

Share this article



