Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Early Next Year

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon says they are hoping to resume his No More Tours 2 trek early next year after a difficult recovering from the injury that forced him off the road.

Sharon was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Wednesday (Sept 11) and she reported that Ozzy is "getting a lot better, but it's been a very, very hard road."

She went on to say that he plans to do the make-up dates for the concerts that he had to postpone and that "hopefully it'll be starting in February."

Kimmel and Sharon also discussed the medical issues that Ozzy suffered. She said, "He did one year of a two-year tour, and then he got the flu, which led to pneumonia. And he was home. This thing happens to so many people, but he gets up in the night, goes to the bathroom, comes back, falls on the rug and bashed his head on the side table, then he went this way and bashed his head on the post of our bed, and down he went. He didn't put his hands down and he went face down and his neck went back. And he had to have spinal surgery. He'd had a motorbike accident a few years ago and he had metal rods in his body. And the fall pushed the rods through his bones. So he had to have three major operations.

"Ozzy, the other day, put together an X-ray of his upper chest and his neck, and no wonder they call him 'Iron Man,' 'cause I tell you, he's got bolts, he's got so much metal in his body, it's frightening." Watch the full interview below:





