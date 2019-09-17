Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet

Ozzy Osbourne says that he has made the "greatest album" he has ever done and it has helped him recover from the injury that sidelined his No More Tours 2.

The former Black Sabbath frontman sat down with The Sun and revealed the new album news during the interview. He said, "I've made a new album and it's helped get me back on track. I was just lying in my own self-pity for months. It's the greatest album I've done."

Ozzy also revealed that he inspired to make the record after be approached to make a guest appearance on Post Malone's recently released track "Take What You Want". He said, "I'd never even heard of this kid.

"He wanted me to sing on his song 'Take What You Want', so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone's producer Andrew Watt. It's only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today."

He continued, "If it wasn't for making this record I would still be on traction, thinking, 'I'm going to be lying here for ever'. I've missed music so badly. My fans are so loyal and so good. Up until making the album I thought I was dying. But that got me off my a**e."

Ozzy also reflected on the change in the music scene since his last album, "This is my first recording in a studio for ten years, so I do feel a bit out of touch. Music goes straight online these days and that's quicker than it takes me to write a text. It's all about downloads and streaming now. What the f*** does that mean? What's Spotify? I thought it was a skin problem where you woke up spotified.

"The album was all finished in four weeks. I said to Sharon that I didn't feel like I'd made an album because we haven't ended up screaming at each other."





