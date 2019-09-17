Van Halen Box Set Coming In November

(hennemusic) Van Halen will release a new box set entitled "The Japanese Singles 1978-1984" on November 1st. The package collects all 13 7" vinyl singles issued in Japan during the band's original era, from the group's 1978 self-titled debut to their sixth album, "1984."

The original album version of each song is featured in this set except for "Hot For Teacher," which has a unique single edit that was issued exclusively in Japan; along with the single edit versions of "(Oh) Pretty Woman" and "I'll Wait."

Each replica single features the original sleeve artwork and comes housed in a cigarette-style box. Two versions of the box set will be available, including a black vinyl version and a limited-edition version of 750 copies on red vinyl. See the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency

Van Halen Singer Dream Shattered By TV Appearance

Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

Van Halen Legend Takes A Look Back

Van Halen Had Trouble With Each Other On Last Tour

Van Halen: Sammy Hagar Questions David Lee Roth's 'Stupid' Stance

David Lee Roth Meeting With Van Halen Bandmates

Sammy Hagar On The Downfall Of Van Halen

More Van Halen News

Van Halen Music and More



