Charm City Devils Stream New Song 'Skipping Stone'

Charm City Devils are streaming a brand new track called "Skipping Stone", which comes from their forthcoming EP "1904" that is due November 22nd.

Frontman John Allen had this to say, "While writing and collaborating on the songs for 1904. I started reflecting on my life and music career and how the town where I grew up impacted my view of the world.

"The story of Baltimore is a direct parallel to what most people experience in life. In everyone's life there is a change arc. We begin that change with 'uninformed optimism' only to find out that optimism quickly turns to 'informed pessimism,' and as the spiraling continues they ultimately bottom out at 'crisis of meaning.'

"It's in the crisis part of life where a person has to decide if they are going to be stuck or are they going to pick themselves up and begin the upward struggle toward happiness and fulfillment. The first single, 'Skipping Stone,' is a journey into self-awareness and ultimately about being resilient." Listen to it here.





