Nervus Recruit Milk Teeth Star For New Video

William Lee | 09-20-2019

Nervus have released a music video guest starring stars Milk Teeth's Becky Blomfield for their track "Fake." The song comes from the new album "Tough Crowd", which is set to hit stores on September 27th.

The new visual features Blomfield and Nervus singer Em Foster encouraging fans to enter a competition to win test pressings and merch by creating their own video for the track using the hashtag #beyourownnervus.

"Once again Nervus are inviting you to Be Your Own Nervus. Do it yourself. A lot of people will try and have you believe that you need lots of money to make your music or be in a band, or that music that has more money spent on it is somehow better. It's not! You can do it too.

"Make your own video to 'Fake', and you could win a whole load of Nervus merch! Just use the hashtag #beyourownnervus and upload your version to YouTube to be in with a chance of winning!" said Em. Watch the video here.


