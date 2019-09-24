Bent Knee Release 'Bone Rage' Video
Bent Knee have released a "graphically-rich" music video for their track "Bone Rage". The song comes from their forthcoming album "You Know What They Mean", which is due October 11th.
Guitarist Ben Levin directed the video and had this to say, "'Bone Rage' is a song that makes concert halls shake and expectations collapse. It seemed fitting to make its video full of destruction and solid objects taking on unanticipated forms.
"The visuals pull you through like you're handcuffed to a firetruck, but I think you'll be grateful for the workout when it's over." Watch the new video here.
The band will also be hitting the road for a North American tour with Thank You Scientist this fall in support of their new album. See the dates below:
October 14 Allston, MA Great Scott (album release show)
November 7 Rochester, NY The Montage Music Hall
November 8 Akron, OH Musica
November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
November 10 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen
November 12 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry
November 14 St. Louis, MO The Firebird
November 15 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
November 16 Denver, CO Globe Hall
November 17 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
November 19 Seattle, WA Columbia City Theater
November 20 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
November 21 Portland, OR Dante's
November 22 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver
November 23 San Jose, CA The Ritz
November 24 Los Angeles, CA The Bootleg Theater
November 25 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
November 27 Scottsdale, AZ Constellation Room
November 29 Austin, TX Empire Control Room
November 30 Dallas, TX Three Links
December 1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
December 3 Atlanta, GA Purgatory at The Masquerade
December 4 Tampa, FL Crowbar
December 6 Charlotte, NC Amos Southend
December 7 Richmond, VA Canal Club
December 8 Washington, DC Union Stage
December 10 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
December 11 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts
December 12 Fairfield, CT StageOne
December 13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes
December 14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge
