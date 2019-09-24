Bent Knee Release 'Bone Rage' Video

Bent Knee have released a "graphically-rich" music video for their track "Bone Rage". The song comes from their forthcoming album "You Know What They Mean", which is due October 11th.

Guitarist Ben Levin directed the video and had this to say, "'Bone Rage' is a song that makes concert halls shake and expectations collapse. It seemed fitting to make its video full of destruction and solid objects taking on unanticipated forms.

"The visuals pull you through like you're handcuffed to a firetruck, but I think you'll be grateful for the workout when it's over." Watch the new video here.

The band will also be hitting the road for a North American tour with Thank You Scientist this fall in support of their new album. See the dates below:

October 14 Allston, MA Great Scott (album release show)

November 7 Rochester, NY The Montage Music Hall

November 8 Akron, OH Musica

November 9 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

November 10 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

November 12 Minneapolis, MN 7th St. Entry

November 14 St. Louis, MO The Firebird

November 15 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

November 16 Denver, CO Globe Hall

November 17 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

November 19 Seattle, WA Columbia City Theater

November 20 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

November 21 Portland, OR Dante's

November 22 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

November 23 San Jose, CA The Ritz

November 24 Los Angeles, CA The Bootleg Theater

November 25 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

November 27 Scottsdale, AZ Constellation Room

November 29 Austin, TX Empire Control Room

November 30 Dallas, TX Three Links

December 1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

December 3 Atlanta, GA Purgatory at The Masquerade

December 4 Tampa, FL Crowbar

December 6 Charlotte, NC Amos Southend

December 7 Richmond, VA Canal Club

December 8 Washington, DC Union Stage

December 10 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall

December 11 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

December 12 Fairfield, CT StageOne

December 13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

December 14 New York, NY Mercury Lounge





