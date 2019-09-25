Ozzy Osbourne Gig Would Have Killed Schenker

Former UFO and Scorpions guitarist Michael Schenker says that maybe he would not be alive today had he joined Ozzy Osbourne's band back in 1982.

Ozzy faced the impossible task of replacing Randy Rhodes after the legendary guitarist was killed in a plane accident during the Diary Of A Madman Tour.

Schenker was asked during a recent interview with eonmusic.co.uk about being approached to join Ozzy's band. He responded, "Ozzy Osbourne was definitely not too happy with me having to experiment with my vision, because I wouldn't have made him any money.

"The thing was, Cozy Powell said; "Michael, you can't join Ozzy Osbourne. We are in the middle of doing 'Assault Attack'", and I was tempted to do it, but then I had to remember my time with The Scorpions and with UFO, and I said to myself; "if I join Ozzy Osbourne, then I never needed to leave UFO in the first place, because it would be just more of the same thing". For me, I had reached my peak with 'Strangers in the Night', and for that was it."

Schenker sent on to say, "If I had of joined Ozzy, maybe I wouldn't still be alive, and secondly, I would maybe have gotten a lot of money, but would not have taken care of myself, so I went the right way, and it was all meant to be this way.

"But now I can make up for what I couldn't hold for the '80s; I dress like an '80s rock star now, I drive a sports car, and I celebrate! So, I'm making up; I took care of the necessity first; I build my house on a rock, a good solid thing.

"There is a saying; if you stay true to yourself, then everything else will be added onto you and more, and that's exactly what's happening."





