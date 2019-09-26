.

Oh, Sleeper Share 'Decimation & Burial' Live Video

William Lee | 09-26-2019

Oh Sleeper

Oh, Sleeper have released a live video for their track "Decimation & Burial." The song comes from the group's latest album "Bloodied/Unbowed."

The new record was the band's first full length release in almost a decade and follows the concept of their previous offering "The Titan". Lead singer Micah Kinard had this to say, "Bloodied/Unbowed is our most mature effort yet, encapsulating the turbulence of the last six years and near-break-up of the band.

"We've never spent more time writing, scrapping, re-writing, and perfecting an album in our history as a band and we couldn't be more proud of it. This is proof that we can and will continue, not just as we were, but better than we've ever been." Watch the video here.


