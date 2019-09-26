Sammy Hagar Would Play One Last Van Halen Concert

Sammy Hagar says that he would like to get together with Van Halen for a one time reunion that would include him, Eddie and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony.

The Red Rocker sat down with OC Weekly recently and was reportedly asked if he could only play just one more show and he responded, "If there was ever going to be one reunion, I'd say, you've got one more shot, one more; you're going to put the guys together, it would be Van Halen.

"Not for a tour; not to make a record; not to go on and on and on, because I don't think we're there. I don't think I can be in the same head space as those guys personally. We're in different head spaces, so I don't think we could create well together, but just one time for the good time? Van Halen, number one, hands down.

"If I said I've only got one more show left in my whole life, who would you want it to be with? Eddie, Alex and Michael. The good times and the stuff we made in the band, it was the peak of my life, musical life and career."

He continued, "It was during the MTV [era], the sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll that was the most. People idolized that lifestyle. You ask any actor from that era, 'What would you want to be?' 'I want to be a rock star. Those guys are having all the fun, making all the money.' That was Van Halen. Montrose, we never made it. It was a struggle; it was fun; it was lovely; I loved it.

"The first record, one of the greatest records I ever made in my life. Then, solo stuff - hey, it's great. I hit it big time. Double arenas, a couple stadiums here and there. But Van Halen - we hit it. All number ones; sell out every frickin' show you'd ever play in your life anywhere, any sized building in the world. It allowed me to build Cabo Wabo; it allowed me to be a household name long enough to say, 'I think I'll keep a face in that house. I may have to do it on a TV show - whatever I've got to do...'"





