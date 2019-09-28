Van Halen's David Lee Roth Has Big Residency Plans

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth gave an over the top description for what his fans can expect if they go to see his upcoming Las Vegas residency show next year.

Roth will be launching his solo extravaganza at the House Of Blues at Las Vegas's Mandalay Bay kicks on January 8th and recently spoke with Rock 100.5 in Atlanta about what fans can expect.

He said, "I am Las Vegas. I include hard rock. I include classic rock. I include rodeo. I include Gaga. I include mud wrestling. I include UFC, mixed martial arts. Our music has been part of all of that.

"If you say David Lee Roth to anybody, I pretty much get the phone call answered at least the first time. This is interactive in its most basic sense. The experience is not just the music and the show, it starts with two pieces of key lime pie for breakfast. Who cares what Dr. Duffy told me? I'm having two Marlboro cigarettes and some of that Clooney tequila, and that's your wife saying that. It includes, 'I'm up way past my bedtime on a school night,' and 'Who even cares where the kids are, much less, what they're doing?'

"Everything's better in Las Vegas because it's all is right there, and if you buy a better ticket, you can balance out the money by eating twice at the all-you-can-eat Elvis buffet right around the corner. It's a weekend. If you have a classic rock bias, oh my God, this is the oyster.

"We all struggled to get to this. This is not Rat Pack, Sinatra, Elvis bs. This is the best place to hear and see any act again, whether it's Gaga, you can't get any more modern than that, or Journey, who's right down the street on the same night. I haven't seen the show, I've seen the design, and I've seen everything in the building without the band, but Aerosmith has over 200 speakers surrounding you in 360 degrees.

"You actually are in the pickup truck, and is actually is 1978. Our lights, our sound, you can see our faces. When was the last time you could see the faces of anybody in The Rolling Stones for less than $20,000 a ticket? It's a weekend. This isn't like the local arena. You're getting on a plane or a bus, or you're tanking up gas and you're caravaning, and in that sense, it starts to become, there's a little bit of Woodstock. There's a little bit of Kerouac's 'On The Road'. There's a little bit of 'Road Trip'. There's a little bit of 'Animal House' that goes into this... David Lee Roth is Vegas, baby.

"We include it all. I don't care if you're wearing a cowboy hat or a motorcycle helmet. I don't care if you look like Tarzan, wear big muscles, or your husband does too." Listen to the full interview below:





