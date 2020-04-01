.

Don Felder, Huey Lewis, Debbie Harry Set For The Big Interview

Keavin Wiggins | 04-01-2020

Huey Lewis

AXS TV have announced the lineup for the eighth season of The Big Interview With Dan Rather, which is scheduled to premiere on April 15th at 8PM ET.

The season will be launched with an interview with Huey Lewis where he discusses "his many hits, his struggle with hearing loss and the uncertain future of his music career."

The April 22 episode with feature Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry talking about "her groundbreaking career extending back to her time as the frontwoman of Blondie."

On April 29th, former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will sit down with Rather to talk "about his legendary career with the Eagles and his thoughts on music today."


