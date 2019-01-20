News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Huey Lewis And The News Releasing First New Album Since 2001

01-20-2019
Huey Lewis And The News

1980s hit makers Huey Lewis And The News have announced that they will be releasing their first new album in 18 years this spring under a newly inked deal with BMG.

Details about the band's first new record of original material since 2001's "Plan B" are still to be revealed but frontman and band namesake Huey Lewis commented on their new record deal.

He said, "We're very excited about our new album, and honestly feel that it's among our best work - we cannot wait to get it out to fans! We're equally excited to be with BMG, whose reputation as a 'music-first' label precedes them admirably."

John Loeffler, EVP, Marketing & Repertoire, New York, added, "In the time we've grown closer with Huey and the band it became clear that this is a perfect match. We're thrilled to welcome Huey Lewis and the News and proud to call BMG their new label home. We look forward giving the band more opportunities to take advantage of all we have to offer and working alongside them to develop some new creative endeavors."


Related Stories


Huey Lewis And The News Releasing First New Album Since 2001

More Huey Lewis And The News News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

Ace Frehley Appears On Megadeth, Anthrax Supergroup's New Song- The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

Huey Lewis And The News Releasing First New Album Since 2001

Overkill Reveal New Single 'Head Of A Pin'

Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album

Varna Streaming New Song 'The Craving'

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour

Soundgarden Reunion Tops All Star Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Ill Nino Return With New Music and Lineup

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Skyharbor Announce Sunshine Dust Tour

Aftermath Stream New Song 'FalseFlagFlying'

Singled Out: Our Fire's Hard To Breathe

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.