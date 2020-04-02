Singled Out: Strings Of Atlas' How Far We've Come

Austin rockers Strings Of Atlas just released their new EP "How Far We've Come" and to celebrate we asked Atlas Cage to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

It all started with a conversation I was having about Strings Of Atlas. I found a box full of old posters, flyers, newspaper clippings, memorabilia and stickers while moving and my fiance asked me what the stories were behind them.

There were flyers from my first gig where I played in the back parking lot of a tattoo shop in El Paso, Texas, standing on the hood of my '84 firebird, my gear taped down so it wouldn't roll off of the hood. There was a petition with hundreds of signatures that I had started in college to get local bands some FM airtime on the biggest rock station in the town (and it actually worked). There was a poster from my first appearance on the TV show American Ninja warrior when it was in Dallas ( not to mention all of the times I ended up on G4's website for the original ninja warrior competitions). There was even a copy of my first big short film "The Edison Bomb" which was my first extensive work with foley art and sound design.

As we went on, I started to realize just how much I have been able to do as a musician and filmmaker and in essence, just how far I really had come in the past 10+ years. Thus began the first few guitar riffs of the album. I teamed up with long time friend and head engineer of the Sonic Ranch recording studio and founder of Scary American to shape the groove of the album. I'm no stranger to the recording process and we went into it headfirst. The result? Another hard hitting album straight from the vein of real life.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP here





Related Stories

More Strings Of Atlas News



