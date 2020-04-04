Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled

Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon says that Ozzy's specialized treatment for Parkinson's disease has only been delayed by the restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, not canceled.

The metal legend was scheduled to travel to Switzerland this month for the treatment but was forced to call it off due to the travel restrictions that were imposed by the pandemic.

Sharon spoke to the Today Show in the UK about Ozzy's plans to eventually received the treatment. She said, "We waited for months to get in to see this professor. But it is what it is. Everybody's life is turned upside down. So, we'll get there, we will. We'll get there, just later."

She also spoke about how things have changed from the early days of the pandemic to now with more understanding of the dangers. She said, "I just think that everybody until, really, the last week, has been going out living a normal life. And you just can't, because you can be a carrier and not have any symptoms and just pass it on to hundreds of people, and I think that's what's been going on.

"And it's nobody's fault; it's just that everybody's trying to, with their stats and all the data that's coming in from around the world, it's like a jigsaw puzzle, they're trying to make this thing fit. And so every day it's changing."

"It's terrible for so many people , so many people who're even recovering from cancer or have diabetes, who have a heart condition. You can be any age, and it will affect you.

"In fact, the first two people, friends of mine, that actually got the virus, one was 20 and one was 29. So, it's just, like, are you that ignorant? I say to these kids, are you that ignorant that you think that you can't be a carrier but not have symptoms? They don't understand anything. Everybody thinks they're invincible when they're 20."





