One In The Chamber Release 'Blow' Video

Toronto rockers One In The Chamber have released a music video for their brand new single "Blow." The track is the follow-up to the group's 2019 single "Itchin' Back".

"Blow" was recorded at Toronto's Phase One Studios (Rush, Alice Cooper, The Tragically Hip) with producer Murray Daigle and engineer Mike Smith.

The group had this to say, "When I see a band live, I want to leave feeling like they have left their heart and soul onstage. I want energy, passion, and raw emotion to flow out of every note they play.

"I want to connect with this band in a way that leaves me with a high, and lingers long after they walked off stage. This is what One In The Chamber gives you every night. This is what Blow gives you every second." Watch the video below:





