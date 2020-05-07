Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow

Toronto rockers One In The Chamber recently released a new single and video called "Blow" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist and guitarist Mike Biase to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

We had been writing songs for the new album and up until this point we were still looking for what would be our hard-hitting rock single. At practice one day Christian came in and showed me a slow, chugging bass line for a new song verse. It was a super sleazy, dark bassline and I immediately picked up my guitar and started playing around with what the lead line would be. We really wanted the song to punch hard so the guitar riff had to be big. Once I had the riff done the lyrics started flowing. We ran through it a few times and Gerrod had the idea to play the song live with big shots in the intro, and Cecil added in his roaring guitar solo. When I write lyrics I don't sit down and write for the sake of writing. In 'Blow' the lyrics mirror the feelings I experienced writing and playing the music. The verse is dark, sexy and in control. It leaves you needing more, and the chorus is the payoff. Feel the rush.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here





