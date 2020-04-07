SayWeCanFly Releases 'anxxiety' Video

SayWeCanFly (Ontario, Canadian musician Braden Barrie) has released a new track called "anxxiety", the first of 12 songs that he will be sharing under a new partnership with We Are Triumphant/The Orchard.

Barrie had this to say about the music video for the new track, , ''We shot the anxxiety music video with a two-hour time slot at the YouTube space here in Toronto.

"I wanted to use two characters to visually express the internal war that takes place while turning pain into poetry & creating art from difficult life experiences.'' Watch the video below:





