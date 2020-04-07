.

SayWeCanFly Releases 'anxxiety' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

SayWeCanFly

SayWeCanFly (Ontario, Canadian musician Braden Barrie) has released a new track called "anxxiety", the first of 12 songs that he will be sharing under a new partnership with We Are Triumphant/The Orchard.

Barrie had this to say about the music video for the new track, , ''We shot the anxxiety music video with a two-hour time slot at the YouTube space here in Toronto.

"I wanted to use two characters to visually express the internal war that takes place while turning pain into poetry & creating art from difficult life experiences.'' Watch the video below:


Related Stories


SayWeCanFly Releases 'anxxiety' Video

More SayWeCanFly News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam- Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup- Paul Stanley- Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic- more

Reviews

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

advertisement
Latest News

Queen's Brian May Leads Worldwide Online Jam

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eddie Vedder Covid-19 TV Special Lineup

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Celebrate Father's 100th Birthday

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video

Metallica Stream Complete 2009 Copenhagen Concert

Wolfheart Deliver The Hammer With New Video

SayWeCanFly Releases 'anxxiety' Video

One In The Chamber Release 'Blow' Video