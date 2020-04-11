Leon Bridges And John Mayer Release 'Inside Friend'

Leon Bridges has released a brand new track called "Inside Friend" which comes from an impromptu jam session and studio hangout with John Mayer from last year.
Leon had this to say,, "The concept for Inside Friend came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be. I tour most of the year, so I'd rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded.
"Inside Friend stayed on the back burner for a while because it didn't fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we're in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it.
"I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this." Check out the song below:
