Leon Bridges and The National Lead Moon River Music Festival Lineup

Leon Bridges and The National lead the lineup of the 2022 installment of the Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors.

The festival will be taking place at Chattanooga, TN's Coolidge Park on September 10th and 11th, 2022 and will also include performance from Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Band of Horses, Local Natives, Zach Bryan, Greensky Bluegrass, Lucius, Charley Crockett, Keb' Mo', Mat Kearney, Briston Maroney, JP Saxe, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Hiss Golden Messenger, Wild Rivers, Natalie Hemby, Wilderado, Maggie Rose, Abraham Alexander, Daniel Nunnelee, and Madeline Edwards.

Festival Founder and Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors bandleader Drew Holcomb had this to say, "Moon River weekend continues to be my favorite of the year. This year's lineup is stacked from top to bottom. Can't wait to gather with our friends and family again on the river in Chattanooga. See you there!"

