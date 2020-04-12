The Dears Release 'Heart Of An Animal' Video

The Dears have released a brand new single entitled "Heart Of An Animal". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Lovers Rock", which is set for digital release on May 15th and vinyl on August 21st

Murray Lightburn had this to say about the new song,, "I've been trying to get 'Heart Of An Animal' on a Dears album for a very long time, but for whatever reason it just never fit. Now it kicks off and sets the overall tone of Lovers Rock. It was by far the most difficult song to sing for me, as it hits the very top of my range."



Natalia Yanchak added,, "It's a tender, psychedelic runaway train. You should be left wondering where this album is going and let me tell you... it just gets weirder from here." Watch the video below:





