The Dears Release Acoustic Is This What You Really Want Video

The Dears have released a stripped down acoustic video for "Is This What You Really Want" to celebrate the announcement of rescheduled U.S. tour dates.

The group will be launching a tour of the western U.S. on February 9th in San Francisco, at the Bottom of the Hill. The next night they will travel to Los Angeles for a show at the Moroccan Lounge, and then they will wrap things up on the 11th in San Diego at the Soda Bar.

These shows will follow a string of European, Canadian and eastern U.S. live dates this fall. Fans will also be able to catch Murray Lightburn for a special career-spanning NPR Livestream Session on July 16th at 4pm ET/1pm PT. Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

11/10 - Berlin, DE - Privatclub

11/12 - Istanbul, TR - Babylon Bomonti

11/13 - Paris, FR - La Boule Noiree

11/15 - Brussels, BE - Le Bontanique

11/17 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

11/18 - Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

11/19 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

11/21 - Glasgow, UK - Drygate Theatre

11/22 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

11/23 - Bristol, UK - Exchange

11/24 - London, UK - The Garage

11/25 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

11/27 - Athens, GR - The Temple

12/05 - Kingston, ON - The Mansion

12/06 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

12/07 - Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

12/10 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

12/12 - Washington DC - DC9

02/09 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

02/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

02/11 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar





