Ozzy Osbourne Offering Up Merch For A Cure

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are donating a portion of merchandise sales to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Fans can bid on a variety of items from both acts, including clothing, tour programs, laminates, vinyl and signed cd's in an auction on the Ozzfest page on eBay.
"Past tours exclusive merch last bits of remaining stock available until sold out!," shared the pair on social media. "April is #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth so 10% of ALL sales going directly to the @MichaelJFoxOrg for #Parkinsons Research. Shop now at http://stores.ebay.com/ozzfest"
The 71 year-old Osbourne - who was diagnosed with the neurological condition in 2003 - first revealed news of his status in January. The rocker, who is dealing with PRKN 2, recently postponed plans to visit Switzerland this month for medical treatment for his health issue due to restrictions during the current global health crisis. Read more here.
