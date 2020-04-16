Virtual Farm Aid Concert Raises $500k

(hennemusic) The April 11th live-streamed virtual benefit concert, "At Home With Farm Aid" - featuring Neil Young, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews - raised over $500,000 for American family farmers impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Streamed live by hennemusic and hosted by Nelson and his sons, Lukas and Micah, the webcast - also broadcast via AXS TV - saw each of the players dial in from their own homes and studios to deliver unique live performances of classic tracks.
The evening's many highlights included Nelson and his sons performing his signature hit "On The Road Again" and "I Thought About You, Lord;" Matthews covering Nelson's "Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away," as well as the fan-favorite "Satellite," and his new song "Windows;" Mellencamp performing "Jack And Diane" and "Rain On The Scarecrow;" and Young performing "Vampire Blues" and "Helpless."
The money raised from the event is helping Farm Aid invest in farmer-led solutions to the COVID-19 crisis: making emergency grants to farmers and ranchers in need; creating comprehensive resources for farmers; connecting farmers to legal, financial, and mental health support resources; supporting local, state, and national farm organizations; and advocating for COVID-19 recovery funds and resources from the federal government for short-term relief and long-term resilience.
To make a donation to Farm Aid, please visit farmaid.org. "If you've already donated, thank you," says organizers. "If you haven't donated yet, there's still time to provide immediate assistance to farmers and ranchers who are struggling." Watch video from the special show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
