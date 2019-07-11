Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2019

(hennemusic) Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Dave Matthews have been announced as headliners for Farm Aid 2019. The four Farm Aid board members will be on hand for the September 21 event at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI.

They'll be joined by a lineup that will include Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and Tanya Tucker, among others, with more artists to be revealed later this summer.

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be made available for sale beginning Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. CDT via farmaid.org/festival, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. CDT. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





