At Home With Farm Aid Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews teamed up to raise funds for US family farmers during the global health crisis with a live-stream concert event, "At Home With Farm Aid", on April 11.

Streamed live by hennemusic and hosted by Nelson and his sons, Lukas and Micah, the webcast - also broadcast via AXS TV - saw each of the players dial in from their own homes and studios to deliver unique live performances.

Matthews opened the program with "Funny How Time Slips Away", a 1961 hit for Billy Walker that was written by Willie and has been covered by a number of artists through the years; "Satellite", from his 1994 debut, "Under The Table And Dreaming" was followed by 2002's "Bartender" before the singer wrapped up his set with a newly-written tune, "Windows."

From his home base in Indiana, Mellencamp performed 2010's "Save Some Time To Dream", an abbreviated version of his 1982 smash, "Jack & Diane", and 2008's "Longest Days" before closing with 1985's "Rain On The Scarecrow."

Fresh from posting the third edition of his home concert series, "Fireside Sessions", Young began his three-song performance with the "On The Beach" track, "Vampire Blues", before delivering "Love And Only Love" from 1990's "Ragged Glory", and ending with the CSNY fave, "Helpless."

Nelson and his sons urged viewers to donate to Farm Aid before running through three songs of their own, including Willie's 1996 tune, "I Thought About You, Lord"; "Hands On The Wheel" from his 1975 classic, "Red Headed Stranger", was next and followed by the webcast's closing track, "On The Road Again."

American farmers are facing a new set of challenges due to the current global health crisis, according to Nelson. "The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us," says Willie. "One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers.

"Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now!" Watch the full show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

